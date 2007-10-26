© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Argentina's Next Leader Faces Inflation Quandary

By Julie McCarthy
Published October 26, 2007 at 4:00 PM EDT

Argentines go to the polls this weekend to elect their next president. The candidate most likely to win: the current first lady.

If Christina Fernandez de Kirchner does win, it will set the stage for a rare handover of power between democratically elected spouses. Her candidacy has been boosted by the success of her husband, current President Nestor Kirchner, in bringing Argentina's economy back to life.

But now inflation is eroding the quality of life for many Argentines, and it has become the latest national pre-occupation.

