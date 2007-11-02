Children 'Rescued' in Chad Not Orphans

French charity workers planned a flight for more than 100 African children. They were heading to foster care in Europe. They were supposedly orphans from the war-torn Darfur region of Sudan. But United Nations officials found the vast majority are not orphans, and aren't from Darfur.

Seventeen Europeans have been detained by Chadian authorities over the past week, including six French citizens who were charged with kidnapping. Three of the detained are French journalists. Seven Spaniards, including two pilots, are part of the air crew as well as a Belgian pilot. The journalists and crew are being held without charge.

Now Chad's President says he hopes for the speedy release of some journalists and air crew members, even as other people face prosecution.

BBC reporter Stephanie Hancock, who is in Chad, speaks with Steve Inskeep.

