NPR News

Bush Nominee Wins Key Democratic Support

By David Welna,
Scott Simon
Published November 3, 2007 at 8:00 AM EDT

The nomination of Michael Mukasey to be the next attorney general is back on track after a bit of a roller coaster ride this week.

Two Senate Democrats — Charles Schumer of New York and Diane Feinstein of California — said late Friday that they would support Mukasey. Their pledges make it all but certain Mukasey will be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, then confirmed by the full Senate.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.