Bush Nominee Wins Key Democratic Support

The nomination of Michael Mukasey to be the next attorney general is back on track after a bit of a roller coaster ride this week.

Two Senate Democrats — Charles Schumer of New York and Diane Feinstein of California — said late Friday that they would support Mukasey. Their pledges make it all but certain Mukasey will be approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, then confirmed by the full Senate.

