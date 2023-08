Pakistan's President Gen. Pervez Musharraf, under intense domestic and international pressure, has announced a mid-February date for parliamentary elections. He also pledged to remove his uniform once the reconstituted Supreme Court rules that his re-election last month is legitimate.

Former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto is calling on Musharraf to step down as Army chief within a week.

