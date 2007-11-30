© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Lenders Consider Freezing Rates on Subprime Loans

By Jim Zarroli
Published November 30, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson is leading talks with major mortgage lenders.

An estimated 2 million subprime loans are scheduled to "reset" to higher interest rates during the next two years. Lenders are talking about freezing rates where they are to hold down rising defaults and foreclosures.

The Wall Street Journal reports that officials involved in the talks hope to have a detailed plan by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.