Debate Check: Behind Democrats' Responses

Is there evidence that Iran had a nuclear weapons program? Is there an arms race with China? How have immigrants affected wages?

As Democratic presidential candidates debated Iran, China and immigration at a forum Tuesday sponsored by NPR and Iowa Public Radio, they sometimes raised more questions than they answered.

NPR reporters following along kept track to provide a reality check.

Candidates participating in the forum were: Sen. Joseph Biden (DE), Sen. Hillary Clinton (NY), Sen. Christopher Dodd (CT), former Sen. John Edwards (NC), former Sen. Mike Gravel (AK), Rep. Dennis Kucinich (OH) and Sen. Barack Obama (IL). Former Gov. Bill Richardson (NM) was at a funeral and did not attend.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.