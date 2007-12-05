Iran a Hot Issue for Democrats in Radio Debate
The contentious issue of Iran dominates the Democratic presidential debate hosted by NPR and Iowa Public Radio. The candidates condemn President Bush's insistence that a new intelligence report showing Iran ceased its nuclear weapons program in 2003 made no difference. Most of the candidates also condemn Sen. Hillary Clinton for a vote that they say shows she supports a warlike policy toward Iran.
