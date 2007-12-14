© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Baseball Doping Report Contains Few Surprises

Published December 14, 2007 at 4:00 PM EST

President Bush warns Major League Baseball to take seriously new revelations of steroid use by players. The newly-released Mitchell report shows widespread abuse of performance-enhancing drugs by baseball players.

Wall Street Journal sportswriter Stefan Fatsis says the report is a fascinating summary of what we already knew about baseball — with just a few headline-grabbing bits of new information.

Fatsis talks with Robert Siegel.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News