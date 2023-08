About 14 million Kenyans were eligible to vote in Thursday's presidential election.

The main contenders are Kenya's current president, Mwai Kibaki, and his one-time ally, Raila Odinga. The race has been close, and some feared that the contest could result in vote-buying and tribal violence.

Official results are expected to start trickling in Friday.

