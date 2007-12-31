Pakistan to Decide Whether to Delay Election

The chaos following the assassination of Pakistan's opposition leader Benazir Bhutto may well mean that the parliamentary elections she planned to contest will be postponed. Pakistan's government is expected to decide New Year's Day, whether to go ahead with the vote now scheduled for next week.

Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party has said it will take part in those elections. And over the weekend, the party made a decision that will keep in power the dynasty that's led it from the beginning.

