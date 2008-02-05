Huckabee Notches First Win of Super Tuesday

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee won the Republican presidential nominating event in West Virginia Tuesday, claiming all 18 delegates at stake at the party's convention-style statewide caucus.

Another dozen delegates will be at stake for the GOP when the state holds its primary on May 13.

Huckabee won just over half Tuesday's vote with Mitt Romney finishing in second place.

Romney had led after the first round of voting. After that first round, John McCain supporters threw their support to Huckabee to prevent a Romney win.

West Virginia is the first state to finish among the 24 holding Super Tuesday events.

