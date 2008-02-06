© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Democratic Winner Unclear; McCain atop GOP Race

By Mara Liasson,
Michele Norris
Published February 6, 2008 at 4:00 PM EST

It's the day after Super Tuesday, and while things are settling on the GOP side with Sen. John McCain clearly ahead of his rivals, the lead candidate of the Democratic contest remains unclear.

Sens. Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton are both claiming a Super Tuesday victory. Obama won more states, but Clinton won in the bigger states, and both campaigns are saying they won more delegates.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico caucuses remain too close to call.

Michele Norris talks with Mara Liasson about the confusion over delegates, the cliffhanger of New Mexico, and how the Clinton and Obama campaigns are preparing for the next round of primaries.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
Michele Norris