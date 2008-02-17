Kosovo Declares Independence; What's Next?

The parliament of Kosovo, the autonomous region of Serbia, has declared its independence, spurred by the region's majority ethnic Albanians.

The move comes nine years after the United States and NATO began airstrikes against Serbian military targets in the former Yugoslavia.

While it has stated that it has a plan of action in place if Kosovo tried to break away, Serbian officials have ruled out any military action to retain the region. Instead, experts say, the country is likely to use sanctions and trade pressures to influence Kosovo.

