Castro Says Resignation Is Not 'Farewell'

A presidential transition is apparently under way in Cuba. Fidel Castro, who has already given up power temporarily because of illness, says he will do so permanently.

In a letter released on the Internet, Castro says he will not stand for another term.

President Bush, the latest of many American presidents to confront Castro, says he hopes this leads to free and fair elections.

But Castro writes in his letter, "This is not my farewell. I shall continue to write under the heading 'Reflections by Comrade Fidel.'"

"Perhaps," he writes, "my voice will be heard."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.