Colombian Raid of FARC in Ecuador Escalates Conflict

Published March 5, 2008 at 10:00 AM EST
Colombia crossed the border into Ecuador to conduct a deadly assault against the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebel camp over the weekend. Colombia's government says Venezuela and Ecuador have secretly supported Colombian rebels. Ecuador's government is furious over the military raid. Guests discuss the Venezuela and Ecuador's growing conflict with Colombia.

Guests:

Julia Sweig, senior fellow and director of Latin America Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations; author of Friendly Fire: Losing Friends and Making Enemies in the Anti-American Century

Michael Evans, director of the Colombia Documentation Project at the National Security Archive

