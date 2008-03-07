End Still Not in Sight in Democrats' Nomination Race

Sens. Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are not slowing down on the campaign trail. Neither candidate will have enough pledged delegates to guarantee the nomination, no matter what happens in Wyoming on Saturday, in Mississippi on Tuesday or even in Pennsylvania next month.

NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson talks with Steve Inskeep about the worries that have sprung up among Democrats about a drawn-out race.

