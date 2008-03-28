© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Zimbabweans Go to Polls amid Economic Chaos

Published March 28, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Zimbabwe, once among the most prosperous countries in Africa, now has inflation running at 100,000 percent. A loaf of bread costs millions of Zimbabwean dollars. That's one of the reasons why Saturday's presidential election presents the first serious challenge to Robert Mugabe's presidency since he took power 28 years ago.

Renee Montagne talks with Peta Thornycroft, a reporter with the Daily Telegraph in the capital city of Harare, about the election and the country's hyperinflation.

