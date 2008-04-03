NATO Balks at Expansion, Boosts Afghanistan Effort

President Bush is being dealt a double diplomatic setback at the NATO summit in Bucharest.

NATO officials say the alliance decided not to invite Macedonia to join at this time, and Germany and France are rebuffing U.S. pleas to put Ukraine and Georgia on track for membership.

Progress is being made on Afghanistan, however, with at least one ally responding to U.S. calls for more troops to fight the resurgent Taliban.

