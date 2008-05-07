© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Supplies Trickle into Myanmar; Aid Workers Stalled

Published May 7, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Myanmar is struggling to cope with the devastating cyclone that killed at least 22,000 people over the weekend. The disaster also left thousands injured and homeless.

Host Steve Inskeep talks to Souheil Reich, head of the Doctors Without Borders mission in Yangon, about humanitarian efforts to aid victims of the cyclone.

Reich says the government is slowly bringing much-needed supplies into the country but is wary about letting foreign workers enter.

