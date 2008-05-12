© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

Deadly China Quake Felt Hundreds of Miles Away

By Steve Inskeep,
Melissa Block
Published May 12, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

The death toll is expected to rise following an earthquake Monday that struck Southwest China. The state news agency says more than 100 people have been killed.

The U.S. Geological Survey registered the quake's magnitude at 7.8. Buildings shook as far away as Bangkok, Thailand, and Hanoi, Vietnam.

Co-host Steve Inskeep talks with NPR's Melissa Block, who is in China near the center of where the quake hit in Sichuan province.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Melissa Block
As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting. Her work over the decades has earned her journalism's highest honors, and has made her one of NPR's most familiar and beloved voices.