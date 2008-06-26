Bush Takes Step to Rebuild North Korea Relations

The Bush administration is taking steps toward rebuilding relations with a country it once said was part of an "axis of evil." President Bush announced Thursday that the United States is lifting some trade sanctions against North Korea and removing it from a list of countries that the U.S. considers state sponsors of terrorism.

The moves are a major shift in U.S. policy toward North Korea, and they came after North Korean officials handed over an accounting of their country's nuclear activities to Chinese officials in Beijing.

