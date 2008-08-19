Has U.S. Relied Too Much On Musharraf?

Pakistan's outgoing President Pervez Musharraf had been a close U.S. ally in the fight against al-Qaida. But critics say the Bush administration relied on him too much, and that he didn't do enough to rein in the Taliban. With Musharraf out of the picture, the country's government is now expected to concentrate on preventing extremist attacks inside Pakistan rather than cross-border attacks into Afghanistan.

