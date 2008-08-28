© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Obama Building On Historic Path To Nomination

By Don Gonyea
Published August 28, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

History was made Wednesday night in Denver as a major political party for the first time nominated a black man to be president of the United States. Barack Obama will accept the nomination Thursday at the Democratic National Convention, another historic point on his journey.

The road to his acceptance speech at the Denver Broncos football stadium has been a long one, propelled by Obama's early opposition to the Iraq war. Among many hard-core Democrats, that opposition gave him an edge over Hillary Clinton. But his campaign succeeded for reasons well beyond the war.

NPR News
Don Gonyea
You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.