NPR News

Obama: 'We Are Better Than These Last 8 Years'

By Mara Liasson
Published August 29, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Barack Obama accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president in a speech Thursday night that fired hard at his rival John McCain. Portraying a McCain administration as a continuation of the current Bush White House, Obama said, "On Nov. 4, we must stand up and say: 'Eight is enough.' "

Obama also said he welcomes a debate with McCain over who has the best temperament and judgment to be president.

Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.