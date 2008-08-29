Obama: 'We Are Better Than These Last 8 Years'

Barack Obama accepted the Democratic Party's nomination for president in a speech Thursday night that fired hard at his rival John McCain. Portraying a McCain administration as a continuation of the current Bush White House, Obama said, "On Nov. 4, we must stand up and say: 'Eight is enough.' "

Obama also said he welcomes a debate with McCain over who has the best temperament and judgment to be president.

