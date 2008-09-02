McCain Fundraising Surges After Palin Named VP

Sarah Palin was thought to be a pick of potentially high risk and high reward when she was selected as John McCain's running mate. So far, the reward has been that, as a Washington outsider with a conservative record, she has galvanized the base and boosted the campaign's fundraising. On Monday, however, the potential risks of a largely unknown candidate also were on display as the campaign released a statement that Palin's 17-year-old daughter is pregnant.

