NPR News

McCain Fundraising Surges After Palin Named VP

By Scott Horsley
Published September 2, 2008 at 6:00 AM EDT

Sarah Palin was thought to be a pick of potentially high risk and high reward when she was selected as John McCain's running mate. So far, the reward has been that, as a Washington outsider with a conservative record, she has galvanized the base and boosted the campaign's fundraising. On Monday, however, the potential risks of a largely unknown candidate also were on display as the campaign released a statement that Palin's 17-year-old daughter is pregnant.

Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.