Hurricane Ike is expected to come ashore on the Gulf Coast of Texas. It's predicted to be a Category 3 storm, which could cause a lot of damage.

NPR's Carrie Kahn tells Renee Montagne that hurricane warnings are in effect for a 400-mile swath of the coast, from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Morgan City, La., and tropical storm warnings extend from the Mexican border to the Mississippi-Alabama line.

