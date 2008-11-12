The Fashion Laws Of Politics: Obama-Style

Getty Images / /

Politicians aren't known for their cutting-edge fashion sense and most First Ladies have leaned more towards traditional, conservative styles. But future First Lady Michelle Obama might just be an exception to the usual blandness of Washington fashion. Whether you love or hate her style, she's certainly making waves.

Washington Post fashion writer Robin Givhan, celebrity hairstylist Anthony Dickey and historian Catherine Allgor discuss the unique fashion sense of the country's next leading lady, and whether some scrutiny of Michelle Obama is unfair.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.