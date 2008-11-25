© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

Grandma Robinson Makes White House Transition

Published November 25, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST

The Obamas will soon undergo a historic transition in January as the nation's First Family of color enters the White House. Also making the transition will be Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama's mother. President-elect Obama has attributed the success of his campaign, in part, to Robinson's support, especially as a child care provider.

A roundtable of grandmothers — Dianne Tolson, Sajida Nomani and Betty Noel-Cushenberry — share advice for Robinson and discuss the special role of grandparents.

