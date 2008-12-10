© 2023 WSKG

Obama Senate Seat For Sale?

Published December 10, 2008 at 12:00 PM EST

Illinois Gov. Rod Blajogevich and his chief of staff, John Harris, are free on bond after being arrested yesterday on corruption charges. Blajogevich is accused of putting a price tag on the U.S. senate seat vacated by Sen. Barack Obama and auctioning it off to the highest bidder, among other complaints.

Mary Mitchell, a columnist with the Chicago Sun-Times, discusses the political scandal, and its staggering implications.

