Obama Senate Seat For Sale?
Illinois Gov. Rod Blajogevich and his chief of staff, John Harris, are free on bond after being arrested yesterday on corruption charges. Blajogevich is accused of putting a price tag on the U.S. senate seat vacated by Sen. Barack Obama and auctioning it off to the highest bidder, among other complaints.
Mary Mitchell, a columnist with the Chicago Sun-Times, discusses the political scandal, and its staggering implications.
