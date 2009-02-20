© 2023 WSKG

NPR News

A Week At Full Speed For Obama

Published February 20, 2009 at 12:00 PM EST
President Barack Obama signs the economic stimulus bill on February 17 in Denver.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
President Barack Obama signs the economic stimulus bill on February 17 in Denver.

Barack Obama is wrapping up perhaps the most active week of his presidency thus far. Just days ago he signed into law the contentious $787 billion economic stimulus package, aimed at fixing the nation's deep financial woes. The act was followed by the unveiling of a $75 billion plan to curb growing home foreclosures.

Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York, offers more on the week's developments. Meeks, who represents the Jamaica, Queens, borough in Congress, is a member of both the House Financial Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

