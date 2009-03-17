AIG Scorned For Million Dollar Payouts

President Obama blasted insurance giant AIG yesterday for plans to pay millions in executive bonuses. The multimillion dollar payouts are planned despite the company's dire financial health and its reliance on federal bailout funds.

Money coach Alvin Hall and Alan Hughes, of Black Enterprise magazine, discuss corporate bonuses and whether the government can force AIG to suspend its plans to dole out the big bucks.

