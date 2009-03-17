© 2023 WSKG

601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NPR News

AIG Scorned For Million Dollar Payouts

Published March 17, 2009 at 12:00 PM EDT

President Obama blasted insurance giant AIG yesterday for plans to pay millions in executive bonuses. The multimillion dollar payouts are planned despite the company's dire financial health and its reliance on federal bailout funds.

Money coach Alvin Hall and Alan Hughes, of Black Enterprise magazine, discuss corporate bonuses and whether the government can force AIG to suspend its plans to dole out the big bucks.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR News