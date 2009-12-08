Does Sarah Palin's Journey Contradict Her Politics?

Former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is traveling the nation promoting her new memoir, Going Rogue: An American Life. Since abruptly resigning earlier this year from her post as governor of Alaska, Palin has been on a media blitz to talk about the book, which takes readers both inside her failed bid for the White House and her family life as a wife and mother of five.

In this week's Tell Me More parenting discussion, regular contributors Jolene Ivey, a Maryland state legislator and mother of five, and author and blogger Leslie Morgan Steiner, a mother of three, are joined by Mary Kate Cary, a former White House speechwriter for President George H.W. Bush and an opinion writer for U.S. News and World Report.

The women offer a review of Palin's book and discuss how some say her conservative political views on issues such as abortion have, at times, contradicted her own life's journey.

