NPR News

FBI Checking Unabomber In Tylenol Poisoning Murders

By Carrie Johnson
Published May 19, 2011 at 12:05 PM EDT

The FBI has requested a DNA sample from Unabomber Ted Kaczynski in connection with the infamous 1982 Tylenol poisonings. Kaczynski wrote in court papers that federal investigators want his DNA to find out whether he was involved in putting cyanide in Tylenol pills decades ago.

Cynthia Yates, an FBI spokeswoman in Chicago, said in an interview that Kaczynski hasn't provided investigators with a sample. Yates added the bureau has "attempted to get DNA samples from numerous individuals" as part of a broad reexamination of evidence in the still unsolved 1982 poisonings.

Seven people in the Chicago suburbs died after ingesting Extra Strength Tylenol pills that had been adulterated. The episodes prompted a recall of the pain-killer and produced several false leads that never settled on a prime suspect.

For the record, Kaczynski said in the court filings that he never had any potassium cyanide, the key component in those deadly Tylenol capsules.

He's currently in the federal Supermax prison in Colorado, serving a life sentence for his part in bombings that killed three people.

