The 75th Emmy Awards show has been postponed

What's a television awards show absent the actors and writers who create television?

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled to air on Fox on Sept. 18, has been postponed due to the writers and actors strikes, according to Variety.

Vendors for the event "have been told that the ceremony will not air on September 18 — the first time that there has been official word that the date has been pushed," Variety reports.

This is the first time since 2001 the annual television awards show has been delayed.

This year's nominees include Succession, The Last of Us, The White Lotus and Ted Lasso.

Ratings for the annual broadcast have declined in recent years but Hollywood still counts on the Emmys for its promotional opportunities. Every time a show, actor, director, musician or other content creator is nominated, press releases, ads and interviews follow.

Both unions — the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA — have rules that limit the number of interviews their members can do during the strike.

SAG-AFTRA members, for example, "cannot be present for film or television premieres, cannot complete interviews when the subject is completed work (including at conventions, such as Comic-Con), and cannot attend film festivals or awards shows or share content related to film and television projects on their social media."

