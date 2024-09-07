Police search for a person of interest after 5 people were shot on a Kentucky highway

Updated September 08, 2024 at 13:15 PM ET

Five people were shot and injured on a highway north of London, Ky., and a person of interest remained at large, officials said on Sunday.

Laurel County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Interstate 75 at Exit 49, about 8 miles north of London, Ky., at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, where deputies found nine vehicles had been shot into and five people seriously injured, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.

Some of the injuries were severe and deputies rushed some victims to a hospital, said Gilbert Acciardo, a public affairs officer for the sheriff's office.

He said deputies arriving on the scene found windows shot out and bullet holes in vehicles on the side of the road.

Acciardo told reporters on Sunday morning that he did not expect there to be fatalities among the victims.

"We determined that an individual off that exit fired numerous rounds into the north and southbound lanes of I-75," he said.

The interstate was closed for several hours but has since reopened in north and southbound directions, the London Police Department said on Facebook.

The London Police Department released an image of a person of interest and identified him as Joseph A. Couch, a 32-year-old white male approximately 5’10" and 154 lbs. Couch is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

The sheriff's office said authorities contained the scene overnight and multiple law enforcement agencies resumed a ground search for Couch on Sunday morning.

