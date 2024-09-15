© 2024 WSKG

Check out the fashion as stars arrive at the 2024 Emmys red carpet

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published September 15, 2024 at 7:05 PM EDT
(L-R) Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Cristál, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Plane Jane, Xunami Muse, Nymphia Wind, Q, Megami, Dawn and Plasma
Amy Sussman
/
Getty Images
(L-R) Mirage, Amanda Tori Meating, Morphine Love Dion, Sapphira Cristál, Mhi'ya Iman Le'Paige, Geneva Karr, Hershii LiqCour-Jeté, Plane Jane, Xunami Muse, Nymphia Wind, Q, Megami, Dawn and Plasma

The 76th Primetime Emmys Awards are on Sunday night, hosted by father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy, creators and stars of the hit TV series Schitt’s Creek. Nominees and stars hit the red carpet on Sunday evening outside of the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Here are some of their looks.

Andrew Scott
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Ayo Edebiri
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images /
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Quinta Brunson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Meryl Streep
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Bowen Yang
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Janelle James
Nicola Coughlan
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Lisa Ann Walter
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Amber Chardae Robinson
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Anna Sawai
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Ella Purnell
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Christine Baranski
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Jeremy Allen White
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Saoirse Ronan
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Mindy Kaling
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Chris Perfetti
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Dakota Fanning
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Carrie Coon
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Jonathan Bailey and Matt Bomer
Rita Ora
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Taylor Zakhar Perez
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Liza Colón-Zayas
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ramy Youssef
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Aaron Moten
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Kristen Wiig
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Molly Gordon
William Stanford Davis
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Ilona Maher
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Isabella Star LaBlanc
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
