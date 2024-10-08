Hurricane Milton could double in size as it surges toward Florida's coast

Updated October 08, 2024 at 14:46 PM ET

Communities in Florida — some still reeling from Hurricane Helene — are now bracing for the landfall of a new storm, Hurricane Milton, which is expected to approach the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday night.

Hurricane Milton intensified from a tropical storm to a powerful, life-threatening hurricane much faster than predicted.

“If you are in a storm surge warning area, this is an extremely life-threatening situation and you should follow any evacuation advice,” National Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said on Tuesday.

“You're gonna see large areas covered with deep water from the Gulf of Mexico pushing inland,” Brennan said of the surge. “Structural damage to buildings, especially from destructive wave action with some buildings being totally washed away. Some locations may be uninhabitable for an extended period.”

As of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday, Milton was about 520 miles southwest of Tampa, moving at 8 miles per hour and carrying maximum sustained wind speeds of 155 mph. A slew of advisories are in effect across large stretches of the western Florida coastline, where storm surges could reach as high as 15 feet.

Mike Carlson ‎ / AP / AP Noah Weibel and his dog, Cookie, return home on Monday as their family prepares for the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Port Richey, Florida.

Forecasters warn that Milton will get bigger as it approaches Florida, widening the potential areas where communities could see dangerous winds and flooding.

“In fact, the official forecast shows the hurricane and tropical-storm-force winds roughly doubling in size by the time it makes landfall,” the NHC said on Tuesday.

Local resources

Member stations across the NPR Network in Florida are covering the local impact of Hurricane Milton.

➡️ Tampa Bay [via WUSF]

➡️ Tampa [via WMNF]

➡️ Orlando [via Central Florida Public Media]

➡️ Fort Myers via [WGCU]

➡️ Miami [via WLRN]

➡️ Gainesville [via WUFT]

➡️ Jacksonville [via WJCT]

➡️ Find your local station

Milton will reach Florida as a major storm

Milton is expected to make landfall on the western coast of Florida late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. But NHC forecasters also warn that weather conditions in Florida will start to deteriorate much earlier on Wednesday — and urge people to complete any preparations on Tuesday.

"Hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area on the west coast of Florida as early as Wednesday afternoon, with tropical storm conditions beginning early Wednesday," the agency said.

Projections call for Milton to hit Florida's Gulf Coast south of Tampa as a major storm, and likely maintain hurricane strength as it blasts across the state south of Orlando and exits into the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters caution that slight deviations in conditions could alter its track, urging residents to be vigilant for updates from local officials.

Counties have enforced mandatory evacuation zones, and state and local officials have profusely warned residents to follow those orders.

‎ / NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East / NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East A satellite image shows Hurricane Milton to the north of the Yucatan Peninsula as the sun rises over the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is forecast to start bringing dangerous conditions to Florida's western coast on Wednesday.

“Schools in more than 20 counties are slated to close Tuesday," member station WUSF reports. "The University of Florida and several other colleges canceled classes this week.”

No longer a Category 5 — but large and dangerous

Milton underwent a stunning explosive intensification after becoming a hurricane on Sunday, ratcheting up its windspeeds over very warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico and benefiting from a lack of strong wind shear. By Monday night it had sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a fearsome Category 5 storm.

By early Tuesday morning, the National Hurricane Center had slightly downgraded Milton from a Category 5 to a Category 4 storm, but officials at the agency warned of the storm's power.

The new threat comes just under two weeks after Hurricane Helene — another rapidly intensifying storm — brought catastrophic levels of storm surge, rain and strong winds to Florida.

In an update from the NHC late Tuesday morning, Brennan urged people well inland to be mindful of Milton’s strong winds, saying that regardless of where it makes landfall, the storm could wreak destruction across the interior of the I-4 Corridor over to Florida’s east coast.

In some places within that region, he said, “we'll see widespread power outages, significant structural damage.”

Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images A drone image shows people evacuating from Sanford, Fla., on Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall.

When Category 3 winds from the storm’s core arrive, he added, there can be "devastating damage even to well-built framed homes; mobile homes will be severely damaged with some destroyed; large trees will be snapped or uprooted.”

Evacuations and travel disruptions spread

As the storm approached, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a state of emergency for 51 counties. "You don't have to evacuate hundreds of miles," Ron DeSantis has said. "Every county has places within them that you can go to. Maybe it's a friend's house, maybe it's a hotel, maybe it's a shelter."

The U.S. Coast Guard’s St. Petersburg sector declared “port condition Zulu” as of Tuesday morning, closing 19 Florida ports to traffic. The designation means “gale force winds could impact our maritime operations within 12 hours,” according to Port Tampa Bay. The port says Milton will disrupt the plans of at least three cruise ship companies: Carnival; Margaritaville at Sea; and Royal Caribbean.

Bryan R. Smith / AFP/Getty Images / AFP/Getty Images An AquaFence flood wall is erected around Tampa General Hospital ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall this week.

Air travel into and around Florida is already being disrupted by Milton. Tampa International Airport said it was pausing flights beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The Federal Aviation Administration said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was "closely monitoring" the path of the hurricane and advised travelers to check the agency's flight travel dashboard and their airlines for updates.

Biden cancels trip due to Milton

Milton was on track to make landfall just before President Biden’s scheduled departure Thursday for visits to Germany and Angola. But on Tuesday, Biden said he’s postponing the trip, citing the hurricane and the continuing federal response to Helene.

"I just don't think I can be out of the country at this time,” the president told reporters at the White House. "I urge everyone, everyone, currently located in Hurricane Milton's path to listen to local officials and follow the safety instructions."

Biden said he spoke with DeSantis on Monday and gave him his personal phone number. He also said he has told governors and other leaders in the storm-hit area that he will make sure he gets them anything they ask for to respond to the storms.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, visited Tampa on Monday, before heading to disaster-struck North Carolina.

“We've sent additional resources down there to support them -- their search and rescue, power teams, et cetera,” Criswell told NPR’s Morning Edition, saying Florida’s government has worked hard to clear debris from Helene ahead of Milton’s arrival.

