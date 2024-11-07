President Biden will speak this morning following the 2024 election

President Biden plans to address the nation on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the election results and the transition, the White House told reporters.

Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with President-elect Donald Trump and congratulated him on winning the election, the White House said. He told Trump he was committed to a smooth transition. He invited Trump to meet with him at the White House in the near future.

Stay tuned for the live video of his remarks.

Copyright 2024 NPR