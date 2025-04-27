© 2025 WSKG

משפחה אחת. תקיפה אחת. 132 שמות. תחקיר מעזה.

By Daniel Estrin,
Daniel WoodAbu Bakr BashirAnas BabaAhmed AbuhamdaMahmoud RehanConnie Hanzhang Jin
Published April 27, 2025 at 12:01 AM EDT
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.
Mahmoud Rehan
/
NPR
Mohammed Nabil Abu Naser holds a handwritten list of family members killed in an October 2024 Israeli strike in northern Gaza.

יותר מ-51,000 פלסטינים נהרגו במלחמה בעזה, לפי משרד הבריאות בעזה. שיחזרנו את מהלך האירועים באחת התקיפות הקטלניות ביותר של צה״ל.

לתחקיר בעברית »

