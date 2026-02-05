© 2026 WSKG

Watch: Olympic curling cheating scandal explained. The concussion risk in sliding sports

NPR | By Pien Huang,
Ruth SherlockEmily Kwong
Published February 5, 2026 at 8:15 PM EST

Updated February 16, 2026 at 2:07 PM EST

The cheating and cussing scandal that rocked the curling world. A report on the sustainability — or lack thereof — at the 2026 Olympic Games. Plus, there's a little-known head injury risk with sliding sports, including skeleton, bobsleigh and luge. Join host A Martínez along with NPR's Pien Huang, Ruth Sherlock and Emily Kwong for all that and more. NPR is bringing you the latest from the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina with "Up First Winter Games."

NPR News
Pien Huang
Pien Huang is a health reporter on the Science desk. She was NPR's first Reflect America Fellow, working with shows, desks and podcasts to bring more diverse voices to air and online.
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the founding reporter and now co-host for Short Wave, NPR's daily science podcast. Her first homework assignment in kindergarten was to bring in a leaf to class. She's been looking at trees ever since.