Updated November 15, 2026 at 4:17 AM EST

In Lebanon, a favorite breakfast food is also a United Nations-certified part of intangible cultural heritage.

Man'ouché, a flatbread often slathered with za'atar, is ubiquitous in other parts of the Levant region — also beloved by Syrians, Palestinians and Jordanians.

But it has been given a special twist by generations of Lebanese and found its way to the heart of Lebanese identity.

"You know they say if you cut the veins of a Lebanese person, za'atar will come out," says Tony Youssef Aloumy, whose father started the Aloumy bakery half a century ago.

Tony Aloumy, who manages the crowded bakery in Beirut's Burj Hammoud neighborhood, takes the flatbread as it comes out of the open, adds toppings, rolls them up in paper and hands them across the counter.

The most popular is za'atar — wild thyme combined with sesame seeds, sumac and olive oil, sometimes mixed with labneh, a tangy strained yogurt with the consistency of cream cheese.

At about 50 cents each, they are a favorite of workers who start coming at 5:30 in the morning.

"There are two kinds of customers then," Aloumy says. "Some are just getting off work and some are just starting."

Three years ago, UNESCO — the U.N.'s cultural organization — recognized the role man'ouché plays in Lebanon's community life by inscribing the food on its list of intangible cultural heritage.

Even the name has a connection to home life. Man'ouché — pronounced mankousha in other Levantine dialects — comes from the Arabic word naqash — to "inscribe." Traditionally, bakers would put thumb prints along the edge of the dough to keep it flat.

Many of the offerings are simple, as are the places offering them — sometimes roadside stands by the side of a village road.

But across town in Beirut, Abou Daoud Bakery prides itself on offering 101 varieties of toppings.

Asked to name them all, owner Daoud Haddad starts with "the king of the table" — meat — and minutes later is still reciting ingredients including dandelion leaves and pomegranate molasses.

Daoud's parents started the bakery in 1966. He still caters to the children and grandchildren of original customers.

"Za'atar is part of my identity," says Ziad Salameh, a Lebanese businessman who has dropped in for a snack. "Whenever I travel, the first thing I want to eat when I'm back is za'atar man'oushé."

Jawad Rizkallah contributed reporting from Beirut.

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