LEILA FADEL, HOST:

For more, we're joined now by Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove. She represents California's 37th Congressional District in LA and serves on the House Foreign Relations Committee. She's the top Democrat on the subcommittee on South and Central Asia with jurisdiction over export control, and she and a few of her colleagues say they want some answers from U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Good morning, Congresswoman. Thank you for joining us.

SYDNEY KAMLAGER-DOVE: Good morning. Thanks for having me.

FADEL: Now, you and two of your Democratic colleagues, Jamie Raskin and Gregory Meeks, are asking for more information to determine whether Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick blocked efforts to restrict Chinese access to Nvidia chips. Lay out your concerns here and what you are looking for.

KAMLAGER-DOVE: Yeah. So the commerce secretary is responsible for protecting our money and our national security. And we think the American people deserve to know if he is doing that, or if he is putting his family's financial interests ahead of our national security. This smells like corruption, and it actually smells like an acute risk to this country's national security.

So we sent this letter because we have a lot of questions. We want to know was the decision to sell these chips to Megaspeed, was it influenced by Jensen Huang, who's a major Trump ally, who donated $25 million to Trump's ballroom? Was it because the commerce secretary's son's investment firm has hundreds of millions of dollars tied up in Nvidia, and that could be affected by the outcome of all of this case?

And we want to know how deep all of this goes. Where are the other implications? Because Howard Lutnick has been personally involved all of the decision-making around these chips deals, and he has been slow-walking rulemaking that would protect our country's national security and our assets like these chips.

FADEL: And you sent the letter to the head of the family firm that his son now runs, which he exited when he joined the Trump administration. I will note that the firm is saying they've done nothing wrong and will show that. Do you suspect that laws were broken?

KAMLAGER-DOVE: I definitely think that there are a lot of backroom deals that have happened to allow companies like Nvidia to sell these kinds of chips to Megaspeed. You know, at one point, Cantor Fitzgerald actually owned 3.5 million shares of Nvidia. That's a lot. That's worth about $1.3 billion. And once the White House started investigating Megaspeed, A, Howard Lutnick asked all of this investigations - all of these investigations to be shifted to DOJ. And then also, Cantor Fitzgerald started divesting in those shares.

But we also know that these are very important chips. You know, they're really special. They run military. They run our banks, our water infrastructure, things like the NSA. And if these chips are getting into the wrong hands, if they're going to China, that puts our country at risk at the expense of the American people.

FADEL: What do you see as the appropriate limits to put on the export of these semiconductor chips?

KAMLAGER-DOVE: Well, we have been asking all of these questions for over a year, and there has been so little traction with this last Congress. And we've said, If you have some of these bad actors that are on these do-not-sell lists, why are you finding ways to work around those lists so that companies can sell to other companies that can then - and will - sell these chips to China?

It is a problem because once these chips leave our hands, we cannot get them back. And we are giving our adversaries the opportunity to catch up with us and advance our technologies and put the American people in harm's way. We need a much more robust rulemaking system, and we need secretaries that will adhere to those laws rather than finding a way to work around them, either to put Americans at risk or to make money for themselves and Trump's inner circle.

FADEL: Republican Senator Tim Scott, who chairs the Senate banking committee, formally invited Lutnick to appear for a public hearing next month on Nvidia and chip exports. Does that give you confidence in a thorough bipartisan inquiry here?

KAMLAGER-DOVE: I hope so. National security is a bipartisan issue, and we should all be motivated to want to get to the bottom of this and to stop this from happening. This is costing Americans money, and at some point, we could be costing Americans' lives. And I would hope that Republicans and Democrats could stand together and say no more of this.

FADEL: Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove is the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia. Thank you for joining us.

KAMLAGER-DOVE: Thank you so much. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

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