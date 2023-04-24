More than $15 million in gold and other valuables was stolen from a Toronto airport

More than $15 million worth of gold and other valuables was stolen from an airplane cargo container in Toronto last week, police said.

A plane landed in the early evening of April 17 at the Toronto Pearson International Airport, and a cargo container was offloaded from the aircraft and moved to a holding cargo facility, where it was stolen, Peel Regional Police Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn said at a news conference.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said the thieves entered a public warehouse that is leased to a third party.

"This did not involve access to Toronto Pearson itself and did not pose a threat to passengers or GTAA staff," it said.

Peel police are currently investigating but said they believe this is an isolated event.

"For the traveling public that are concerned about coming and flying out, that they should have no concern," Duivesteyn said. "We do not consider this a public safety matter and that everybody can feel assured that operations are running smoothly."

"Our goal right now is to solve this theft," he said. "So as you can appreciate, a lot of the intimate details I can't provide because our team is assembled. They are working diligently on this case and we want to solve it."

