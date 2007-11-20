© 2023 WSKG

Skin Cells Can Become Embryonic Stem Cells

By Madeleine Brand,
Joe PalcaAlex Cohen
Published November 20, 2007 at 1:00 PM EST

The discovery that human body cells can be used as stem cells is creating buzz in the scientific community. Experts say the development will likely transform research; in the political world, some say it will end the debate over the need to use human embryos.

Host Madeleine Brand talks about the finding with NPR's science correspondent Joe Palca. And Alex Cohen discusses the moral and political impacts of this discovery with bioethicist Yuval Levin of the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

Levin, who advised President Bush on the stem cell issue, said the president has been hoping for this kind of alternative to embryonic stem cell research.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

