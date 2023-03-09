© 2023 WSKG

NY State Special Report: Overdose Epidemic | Aging Together| Teen Mental Health

OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
WSKG
Broome County looking for projects, organizations to fund with opioid settlement money
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
Local organizations can now apply for up to $150,000 in grants to help combat the overdose epidemic.
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo
WSKG
News
Stigma, barriers to care put pregnant people, new parents with opioid use disorder at risk
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member
The Reach Project, Inc.
News
New York wants to make it easier to get medications that treat opioid use disorder
Phoebe Taylor-Vuolo, Report for America corps member

NYS Public Media Special Report: Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic
Watch Live Thur Feb 16 8pm

New York State Public Media Special Report: 'COVID-19 and the Overdose Epidemic'

At 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, WXXI hosts a statewide discussion on how the pandemic and the response have exacerbated New York's overdose epidemic.

OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC IN THE SOUTHERN TIER

In this three part series, Angela Sullivan from Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County talks about prevention.

TEEN MENTAL HEALTH

A student at Vestal High School chalks an inspirational message on the sidewalk outside the school.
  1. Report: Remote learning may have helped curb some youth suicides
  2. To reduce stigma, Oneonta recovery center uses vending machine to distribute overdose-reversal drug
  3. Southern Tier health officials wait to see how 988 mental health hotline unfolds
  4. Recent CDC Numbers Fuel Push For Overdose Prevention Centers In NY