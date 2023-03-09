NY State Special Report: Overdose Epidemic | Aging Together| Teen Mental Health
OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC
Local organizations can now apply for up to $150,000 in grants to help combat the overdose epidemic.
NYS Public Media Special Report: Covid-19 and the Overdose Epidemic
Watch Live Thur Feb 16 8pm
New York State Public Media Special Report: 'COVID-19 and the Overdose Epidemic'
At 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, WXXI hosts a statewide discussion on how the pandemic and the response have exacerbated New York's overdose epidemic.
OVERDOSE EPIDEMIC IN THE SOUTHERN TIER
In this three part series, Angela Sullivan from Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County talks about prevention.
TEEN MENTAL HEALTH
- Report: Remote learning may have helped curb some youth suicides
- To reduce stigma, Oneonta recovery center uses vending machine to distribute overdose-reversal drug
- Southern Tier health officials wait to see how 988 mental health hotline unfolds
- Recent CDC Numbers Fuel Push For Overdose Prevention Centers In NY