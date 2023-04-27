© 2023 WSKG

Arts in Depth

Musicians from Binghamton and Syracuse come together for a monumental symphonic project

By Bill Snyder
Published April 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
All of Gustav Mahler's symphonies are demanding works. Paul McShee is Director of Orchestra at Binghamton University, as well as conductor of the Symphoria Young Artists Orchestra. He has brought together those ensembles, along with singers from the Binghamton University Choirs and members of the Southern Tier Singers Collective, as well as mezzo-soprano Brenda Iglesias for a performance of Mahler's Symphony No.3. He joins us to talk spreadsheets of rehearsals and commuting between Binghamton and Syracuse to make this performance happen.

Arts in Depth
Bill Snyder
