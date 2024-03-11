Episode 8: Vaping and tobacco use (Part 2)

On this episode, The Other Side host Annie and 4-H UNITY educator Terrence take a turn in the studio to tackle the second half of our conversation about tobacco use and vaping:

How do schools typically deal with student nicotine use, and how can they help teens with nicotine addictions quit vaping or smoking?

We spoke with Nikole Hurlbert, youth engagement coordinator at Reality Check and Grace Merill from Tobacco-Free Broome and Tioga, about the challenges schools face.