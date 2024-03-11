© 2024 WSKG

The Other Side

Episode 8: Vaping and tobacco use (Part 2)

Published March 11, 2024 at 9:31 AM EDT
On this episode, The Other Side host Annie and 4-H UNITY educator Terrence take a turn in the studio to tackle the second half of our conversation about tobacco use and vaping:

How do schools typically deal with student nicotine use, and how can they help teens with nicotine addictions quit vaping or smoking?

We spoke with Nikole Hurlbert, youth engagement coordinator at Reality Check and Grace Merill from Tobacco-Free Broome and Tioga, about the challenges schools face.

Tags
The Other Side student mental healthYouth Media