Episode 9: Healthy (and unhealthy) relationships

This episode contains references sexual relationships, harm and abuse in relationships, and self harm. Listen with care.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide or is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

On this week's episode of The Other Side, Annie, Toby and Aniah sit down with Lori Williams, community engagement specialist at the Crime Victims Assistance Center.

We talk through relationship red flags, what "love bombing" means, and how to build meaningful and healthy patterns in our connections.