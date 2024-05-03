Ithaca passes requirement to invest in communities most vulnerable to climate change

The city of Ithaca will now require that half of the money it spends on its clean energy transition and capital projects goes toward communities considered disproportionately burdened by climate change.

It’s a significant development for the city’s ambitious Green New Deal, which passed in 2019. The new spending framework, called Justice50, aims to ensure the city reduces inequality while tackling the climate crisis.

The Ithaca Common Council voted unanimously Wednesday to adopt the framework. It requires that 50% of the city’s funds for decarbonization and capital projects serve communities most vulnerable to climate change, like low-income families and those who the state recognizes as disadvantaged.

The vote makes Ithaca the “first city in the United State to operationalize climate justice,” Rebecca Evans, the city’s sustainability director, told the council. “And [we] will have the most aggressive resolution in the entire country.”

The White House has pledged that 40% of the benefits of federal climate investments will flow to marginalized communities in its own initiative, called Justice40. Some other cities have followed suit, but Justice50 goes well beyond that.

“I am thrilled that council has unanimously decided to approve this measure,” said Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo after the vote. “I think it just continues to underscore the city's community-wide commitment to both sustainability and climate justice. And I think it really is going to open a lot of doors for continuing to see the type of strides we're making in electrification, decarbonisation and green job growth.”

In the most recent budget, over $10 million was allocated for major capital projects, which includes upgrades for roads and buildings. Another nearly $3 million was allocated for the Green New Deal, which includes funding for the city’s energy transition.

Last year, around 42% of the capital project budget and 70% of the Green New Deal budget went to what the city defines as climate justice communities, which includes households that are low-income, qualify for subsidies, or are otherwise considered disadvantaged by the state. Going forward, at least half of both budgets will go towards those communities.

Justice50 also requires that 10% of the city’s capital project budget be determined through a democratic, public process.

The city of Ithaca will establish a method to determine how capital projects should be prioritized. It will also provide periodic updates on its Justice50 progress to the common council.