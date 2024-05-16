Guthrie Lourdes Hospital still struggling with effects of Ascension cyberattack

Guthrie Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton continues to feel the impact of a recent cyberattack on Ascension, its former parent organization.

Ascension said it was hit with a ransomware attack on May 8. Lourdes was officially acquired by the Guthrie health system in February, but officials say that transition is still ongoing. That means when Ascension was affected by the cyberattack, the Guthrie Lourdes Hospital system was hit as well.

“We pivoted quickly, and out of an abundance of caution, postponed some elective surgeries to give us time to ensure that we could move forward with those procedures safely,” Lourdes President Kathy Connerton said in a video statement Friday.

In an update on its website Monday, Guthrie said Lourdes pharmacies are open but unable to fill prescriptions, and that patients should call their doctor to either receive a paper prescription or have their medication called in to a different pharmacy.

The hospital’s emergency department is still open and accepting walk-in patients. But officials said they are diverting ambulances to other facilities as needed.

Lourdes outpatient labs are closed, though Guthrie labs in Vestal, Cortland and Owego remain open. The patient portal is also down due to the attack. The hospital said patients attempting to call Guthrie Lourdes will not be able to leave voicemails, but they should stay on the line until the call is answered.

In a statement, Congressman Marc Molinaro, who represents the Binghamton area, noted cyberattacks are becoming more common, referencing a recent attack on Change Healthcare, which impacted A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and O’Connor Hospital in Delhi.

“In response, I’ve been pressing the Department of Human Services to step up and provide more support to hospitals facing cyberattacks, especially those in rural communities,” Molinaro said. “These breaches threaten patient confidentiality and can interrupt lifesaving services.”

WSKG News continues to cover the local impacts of the Ascension cyberattack. If you are a patient and have struggled to access health care because of the cyberattack, WSKG wants to hear from you. Share your experience by emailing ptaylorvuolo@wskg.org.